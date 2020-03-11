PTI leader urges setting up isolation wards in all government hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior PTI leader Imran Qureshi Wednesday urged the Sindh government as well as district administration to declare emergency against corona virus and set up isolation wards in all government hospitals of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here, he said that after emerging coronavirus patient in Hyderabad, it is need of the hour that isolation wards should be set up in all government hospitals in order to meet the challenge and provide effective treatment of affected persons by saving other citizens of the district against coronavirus threat.

He also called upon the PTI workers to start mass awareness campaign against the deadly disease.

He also underlined the need of effective mass awareness campaign against coronavirus so that the citizens particularly children could adopt preventive measures.

The provincial government should also allocate special funds so that the hospital managements could effectively tackle the situation, he added.