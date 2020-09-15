UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Urges Sindh Govt To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

PTI leader urges Sindh govt to ensure implementation of SOPs

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar Tuesday said amid the opening of educational institutions in the province, Sindh government should ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus

He said that in the statement released here on Tuesday.

He suggested the provincial government should conduct the COVID-19 tests of the students started going to the schools from today.

Vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his dynamic leadership had helped us to contain the COVID-19 in the country, he added.

The idea of smart lockdown worked and it proved to be beneficial for business and common people, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

