PTI Leader Urges Sindh Govt To Ensure Provision Of Anti Rabies Vaccines In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

PTI leader urges Sindh Govt to ensure provision of anti rabies vaccines in hospitals

The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf Imran Qureshi demanded the Sindh government to ensure anti rabies vaccines in all government hospitals without any delay so that precious lives of patients could be saved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf Imran Qureshi demanded the Sindh government to ensure anti rabies vaccines in all government hospitals without any delay so that precious lives of patients could be saved.

In a statement, PTI leader said that dog bite incidents on rise due to failure of provincial health authorities to tackle the situation.

He demanded the provincial government to take necessary steps for vaccination, detention and control of the population of stray dogs as per guidelines of the World Health Organization.

More Stories From Pakistan

