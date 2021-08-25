PTI leader urges Sindh govt to stop water theft in province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shozab Wednesday asked Pakistan People' s Party to stop water theft in Sindh province by abolishing the illegal connections given directly from the canals.

She said the party which was ruling the province for the third term in a row could not complete even a single mega water project.

Giving reaction over comments of PPP leader Shazia Marri, she said the PPP failed miserably in providing relief to the people of Sindh.

She alleged that Shazia Marri was telling lies on the matter of water distribution.

Kanwal Shozab said Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) was established for the development of media in true sense.

"Some people are trying to gain political points by criticizing PMDA", she added.

She said the information ministry had consulted all the stakeholders on the matter of PMDA.