UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Urges Sindh Govt To Stop Water Theft In Province

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

PTI leader urges Sindh govt to stop water theft in province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shozab Wednesday asked Pakistan People' s Party to stop water theft in Sindh province by abolishing the illegal connections given directly from the canals.

She said the party which was ruling the province for the third term in a row could not complete even a single mega water project.

Giving reaction over comments of PPP leader Shazia Marri, she said the PPP failed miserably in providing relief to the people of Sindh.

She alleged that Shazia Marri was telling lies on the matter of water distribution.

Kanwal Shozab said Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) was established for the development of media in true sense.

"Some people are trying to gain political points by criticizing PMDA", she added.

She said the information ministry had consulted all the stakeholders on the matter of PMDA.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Water Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for ..

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for a safe return to private and c ..

37 minutes ago
 President, COAS discuss regional developments, nat ..

President, COAS discuss regional developments, national security matters

1 hour ago
 55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanist ..

55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tu ..

Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tunnel to Dump Treated Water in ..

1 hour ago
 Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afgh ..

Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afghanistan - Immigration Minister

1 hour ago
 Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against C ..

Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.