PTI Leader Visits Different Areas In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

PTI leader visits different areas in Karachi

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi and member of Sindh Assembly, Khurum Sher Zaman Saturday visited the different areas affected by the rain in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi and member of Sindh Assembly, Khurum Sher Zaman Saturday visited the different areas affected by the rain in Karachi.

According to the statement issued here, he visited the Qayoomabad and its adjacent areas.

He said the provincial government wanted that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should have resolved these issues.

He asked chairperson Pakistan Peoples' Party, Chief Minister and Minister for Local Government to visit the different areas so that they can encompass, how people were suffering in the rainy season.

He also said, it was responsibility of media to tell truth about situation.

