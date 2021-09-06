PTI leader visits family of martyred soldier Zahid Hussain

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday visited the family of martyred soldier Zahid Hussain who laid down his life for the country while combating the country's enemies at Siachen on August 19,1998

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday visited the family of martyred soldier Zahid Hussain who laid down his life for the country while combating the country's enemies at Siachen on August 19,1998.

Qureshi was accompanied by the local leaders and workers of the PTI Hyderabad chapter.

Talking to the PTI's delegation Zahid Hussain's wife said she always felt proud over her husband who embraced martyrdom for the motherland.

She said that her son was currently offering his services to the Pakistan Army in the rank of Captain.

Quershi paid tribute to the martyr and his family and presented a gift of the national flag and a flower bouquet to the martyr's wife.

He said because of such brave sons of the soil, the enemies take fright while hatching conspiracies against Pakistan.