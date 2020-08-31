PTI leader visits rain affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited different areas affected by recent torrential rains in port city.

According to the statement released here on Monday, he was accompanied by other PTI leaders and visited Korangi Crossing and its adjacent areas.

Speaking on occasion, he said dozens of people were missing after overflowing of Malir River.

Victims families were searching for their missing beloved ones; he said adding 12 motorcycles were recovered so far.

No one from Sindh government was there to help those victim families, PTI leader said.