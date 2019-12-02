PTI leader vows to fulfill government commitments

The provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Imran Qureshi has vowed that PTI government will fulfill all commitments which made with the countrymen and soon the people witness a new era of progress and prosperity in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Imran Qureshi has vowed that PTI government will fulfill all commitments which made with the countrymen and soon the people witness a new era of progress and prosperity in the country.

In a statement here on Monday, he said under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economy of the country was moving towards right direction of improvement and soon the peoples welfare projects would be initiated in every nook and corner of the country.

He said due to corrupt policies of the previous governments, the country was moving towards bankruptcy, however, the Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving sincerely, the economy crisis has been controlled and after stability, the people would start getting fruits of development.

He said that reshuffling of bureaucrats in Punjab would bring positive results and same practice is required in Sindh where the corrupt rulers and bureaucrats are looting the national exchequer and usurping rights of the people.