PTI Leader Welcomes Govt's Announcement Of Opening Offices Of NADRA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

PTI leader welcomes govt's announcement of opening offices of NADRA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has welcomed the government's announcement of opening the offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qureshi said the closure of the NADRA's offices due to the COVID-19 lockdown created problems for tens of thousands of the people who required CNICs and other certificates from the authority.

He appealed the people to demonstrate a sense of responsibility and follow the health advisory of the social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus .Qureshi also urged the Sindh government to open its various offices for the public.

