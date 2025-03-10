PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was playing politics to gain personal interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was playing politics to gain personal interest.

PTI founder didn’t have interest in the national or public affairs, he said while talking to a private

television channel.

The PTI leadership had found promoting culture of political agitation among the masses, he said.

In reply to a question about water issue, he said a vast area of barren land has been irrigated through Katchhi canal.

He added that a number of people had provided opportunities to work there.