PTI Leader Working For Personal Interest: Musadik
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was playing politics to gain personal interest.
PTI founder didn’t have interest in the national or public affairs, he said while talking to a private
television channel.
The PTI leadership had found promoting culture of political agitation among the masses, he said.
In reply to a question about water issue, he said a vast area of barren land has been irrigated through Katchhi canal.
He added that a number of people had provided opportunities to work there.
