Open Menu

PTI Leader Working For Personal Interest: Musadik

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM

PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was playing politics to gain personal interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was playing politics to gain personal interest.

PTI founder didn’t have interest in the national or public affairs, he said while talking to a private

television channel.

The PTI leadership had found promoting culture of political agitation among the masses, he said.

In reply to a question about water issue, he said a vast area of barren land has been irrigated through Katchhi canal.

He added that a number of people had provided opportunities to work there.

Recent Stories

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes ..

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

2 minutes ago
 PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

2 minutes ago
 'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns ..

'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of wo ..

2 minutes ago
 National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal C ..

National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in ..

SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

2 minutes ago
 WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps ..

WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

2 minutes ago
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

22 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

22 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

22 minutes ago
 Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ram ..

Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan

25 minutes ago
 Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three da ..

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize suga ..

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan