PTI leader Zartaj Gul appears in court, arrest warrant cancelled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad on Wednesday revoked the non-bailable arrest warrant of the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zartaj Gul after her appearance in the court.

Hearing the case, Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti revoked the non-bailable arrest warrant of Zartaj Gul, she presented herself before the bench.

The warrant had been issued earlier due to Gul's repeated failure to appear in court despite multiple summons. Following her appearance before the court two hours after the warrant was issued, the judge remarked that since Gul voluntarily appeared before the court, the warrant was no longer necessary and thus annulled.

The court then adjourned the proceedings till March 12.

The case against Gul was registered at the Bara Kahu police station. Her absence in previous hearings had prompted the issuance of the non-bailable arrest warrant.