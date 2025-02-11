Open Menu

PTI Leaders Acquitted In Peshawar Corps Commander House Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PTI leaders acquitted in Peshawar Corps Commander house attack case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A judicial magistrate’s court here on Tuesday acquitted five accused, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial minister Meena Khan Afridi, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Ilahi, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district president Irfan Saleem, in the Peshawar Corps Commander house attack case.

Judicial Magistrate Daulat Khan heard the case and issued the verdict acquitting all five accused.

Among those acquitted were PTI regional president Asim Khan, MPA Fazal Ilahi, and Tehsil Nazim Inaam Khan.

The case dates back to November 3, 2022, when a protest took place outside the Peshawar Corps Commander’s residence.

In response to the protest, police had registered a case against PTI leaders, including Fazal Ilahi, under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including Sections 341, 353, and 437.

The charges included damaging government property, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, and attempting an attack. However, after legal proceedings, the court ordered the release of all accused, involved in the case.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

16 minutes ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

31 minutes ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

31 minutes ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

46 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

46 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

1 hour ago
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

1 hour ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

1 hour ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

2 hours ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan