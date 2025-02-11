PTI Leaders Acquitted In Peshawar Corps Commander House Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A judicial magistrate’s court here on Tuesday acquitted five accused, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial minister Meena Khan Afridi, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Ilahi, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district president Irfan Saleem, in the Peshawar Corps Commander house attack case.
Judicial Magistrate Daulat Khan heard the case and issued the verdict acquitting all five accused.
Among those acquitted were PTI regional president Asim Khan, MPA Fazal Ilahi, and Tehsil Nazim Inaam Khan.
The case dates back to November 3, 2022, when a protest took place outside the Peshawar Corps Commander’s residence.
In response to the protest, police had registered a case against PTI leaders, including Fazal Ilahi, under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including Sections 341, 353, and 437.
The charges included damaging government property, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, and attempting an attack. However, after legal proceedings, the court ordered the release of all accused, involved in the case.
APP/adi
