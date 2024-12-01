PTI Leaders At New Heights Of Cowardice: Azma Bokhari
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the current leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is at the lowest level of cowardice.
In a statement, she said the PTI is hiding its disgrace and infamy behind fake news and rumours. She said, "Those who ran away, leaving the workers behind, now have no shame in talking about their workers?"
She said that attacking the federation with mobs does not lead to an NRO. The real culprits behind PTI's downfall are Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, she added.
The media around the world witnessed how Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi’s vehicles were attacked with sticks and stones by their own workers. Those who are now making provocative statements should be ashamed of themselves, she maintained.
The Information Minister added that Bushra Bibi alone was enough to harm the PTI founder and his party. This was PTI’s last failed rebellion, and now the extremist and disruptive group will not repeat the mistake of marching on Islamabad again, she maintained.
