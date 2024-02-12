PTI Leaders' Bail Extended In Vandalism Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafique in the protest and vandalism case.
Accused Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafiq appeared before the court along with their lawyers.
The case was adjourned till February 14.
Three cases were registered against Muhammad Rafique, and four against Amir Masood in different police stations, including Sangjani, Karachi Company, Noon, and Golra.
Recent Stories
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI hopes new government to bring economic stability4 minutes ago
-
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly11 minutes ago
-
.14 minutes ago
-
Computerized system fully activated in teaching hospitals14 minutes ago
-
Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail14 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop housing scheme with participation of private firms14 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign to be launched on Feb 26 in Khairpur14 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi's plea on Tuesday24 minutes ago
-
Nine years old girl body found in village Ghora Bazran24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Belarusian FM; discusses ways to boost bilateral ties24 minutes ago
-
Nurses plays important role in care, treatment of patients :MS24 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Larkana24 minutes ago