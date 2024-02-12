Open Menu

PTI Leaders' Bail Extended In Vandalism Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PTI leaders' bail extended in vandalism case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafique in the protest and vandalism case.

Accused Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafiq appeared before the court along with their lawyers.

The case was adjourned till February 14.

Three cases were registered against Muhammad Rafique, and four against Amir Masood in different police stations, including Sangjani, Karachi Company, Noon, and Golra.

