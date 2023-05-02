UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Bails In Judicial Complex Vandalizing Case Extended

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PTI leaders bails in Judicial Complex vandalizing case extended

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders till May 17 in a case pertaining to rioting and vandalizing public property during the court appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex on March 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders till May 17 in a case pertaining to rioting and vandalizing public property during the court appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex on March 18.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail cases wherein PTI leaders Asad Umar, Umar Ayub, Ali Nawaz, Hammad Azhar, Hassan Niazi, Azam Swati, Raja Khuram Nawaz and Farukh Habib appeared before the court on March 18.

The accused including Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser and Zulfi Bokhari filed applications for exemption from attendance, which were accepted by the judge.

The defence lawyer stated that Imran Khan's bail petitions were fixed before the Islamabad High Court on May 3, and prayed the court to extend the interim bail of the PTI leaders.

The judge observed that PTI leader Farukh Habib did not appear in the last two hearings.

The court extended the interim bails of all accused till May 17, and adjourned the hearing.

The Golra Police Station Islamabad had registered a first information report against the PTI leaders for rioting and vandalizing public property in the Judicial Complex on March 18.

