PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa

The PTI senior leader says they had approached the Supreme Court for level-playing field but they have been deprived of even the field for the upcoming general elections.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024) Sardar Latif Khosa, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed concern over the Supreme Court's recent verdict, asserting that it has dealt a blow to democracy and warned that future generations would bear the consequences. Khosa emphasized that the infringement goes beyond the PTI's rights, affecting the rights of the entire population of 225 million.

Highlighting what he perceived as Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) dishonesty, Khosa pointed out that the PTI leaders have become the subject of mockery due to unusual electoral symbols. He claimed that the denial of the Bat symbol to 220 party members was a deliberate act that undermined a level playing field for the upcoming general elections.

Sardar Latif Khosa criticized the timing of the decision, stating that the announcement at 11:30 pm deprived the PTI of a fair chance in the elections and resulted in their expulsion from the parliament.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Khosa questioned the unprecedented situation of a constitutional institution framing charges and sending individuals to jail.

He further lamented the bias he perceived in the ECP's treatment towards the PTI and emphasized that it wasn't just the party's rights but the rights of the people that were being violated. Khosa highlighted the PTI's efforts to seek a level playing field through legal means, including withdrawing a plea from the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted the ECP's appeal against the Peshawar High Court's verdict regarding the dispute over the Bat symbol of PTI. The PTI, as a result, was compelled to enter the elections without the Bat symbol. The decision was made by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.