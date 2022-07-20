PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elections: Murad Raas

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former provincial minister while calling PML-N Chor [thieves] has said that it is being done just to change the loyalities of the PTI leaders ahead of vote counts for the office of Punjab Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2022) PTI leader and former Punjab education minister Murad Raas claimed that the party’s lawmakers are being offered between Rs300 milllion and Rs500 million each by the ruling PML-N to change their loyalities ahead of run-off election of the Punjab Chief Minister .

Taking to Twitter, “CHOR PMLN offering Rs 30 to Rs 50 CRORES per MPA of PTI Punjab to change their loyalties. These Shameless CHORS are trying to do everything to stay in power,”.

The claim by the PTI leader came just a day after coalition partners huddled to delibrate on the current political situatio and vowed to save Hamza Shehbaz’s government.

They decided that the Federal government would complete its constitutional tenure and rejected all speculations of early elections.

PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardri and other PDM leaders including JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took part in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town.

Earlier, Imran Khan had demanded dissolution of assemblies and early election, saying that the economic situation of the country could go out of control if political uncertaintiy continued and early elections are not held.