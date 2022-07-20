UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Being Offered Upto Rs500m Bribe By PML-N Ahead Of Punjab CM’s Elections: Murad Raas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 20, 2022 | 12:39 PM

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elections: Murad Raas

The former provincial minister while calling PML-N Chor [thieves] has said that it is being done just to change the loyalities of the PTI leaders ahead of vote counts for the office of Punjab Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2022) PTI leader and former Punjab education minister Murad Raas claimed that the party’s lawmakers are being offered between Rs300 milllion and Rs500 million each by the ruling PML-N to change their loyalities ahead of run-off election of the Punjab Chief Minister .

Taking to Twitter, “CHOR PMLN offering Rs 30 to Rs 50 CRORES per MPA of PTI Punjab to change their loyalties. These Shameless CHORS are trying to do everything to stay in power,”.

The claim by the PTI leader came just a day after coalition partners huddled to delibrate on the current political situatio and vowed to save Hamza Shehbaz’s government.

They decided that the Federal government would complete its constitutional tenure and rejected all speculations of early elections.

PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardri and other PDM leaders including JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took part in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town.

Earlier, Imran Khan had demanded dissolution of assemblies and early election, saying that the economic situation of the country could go out of control if political uncertaintiy continued and early elections are not held.

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter All Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

36 minutes ago
 Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dol ..

Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dollar

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence i ..

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence in Hamza

12 hours ago
 October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.