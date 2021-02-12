UrduPoint.com
PTI Leaders Blamed Sindh Govt Of Political Victimization

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:17 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Government has resorted to political victimization of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Government has resorted to political victimization of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh.Talking to journalists here on Friday, Qureshi deplored that fake FIRs were being lodged against Sheikh so that he could be arrested.

He condemned the demolition of the properties in Karachi which belonged to the PTI affiliated people. He alleged that the people of Sindh knew very well that the PPP's leaders and even office bearers at the lower level were involved in corruption.

Qureshi claimed that properties of only those people who were not supporters of the PPP were being razed in the name of anti encroachment operation. He contended that the PPP's provincial government specially wanted to punish the opposition leader because he was continuously exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PPP.

However, Qureshi said the Sindh government would fail to budge Sheikh from his stance of exposing the corrupt mafias.

