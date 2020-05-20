PTI leaders call on Chief Minister Buzdar

Chief Organizer of PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi and other leaders called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Chief Organizer of PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi and other leaders called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar emphasized that professionals would have to be brought forward to ensure good governance and reiterated that the government wanted to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps and party workers should support the government in this regard.

He made it clear that the menace of political nepotism had come to an end and only professionals would be accommodated in boards and committees.

The CM said that reconstitution of Punjab Educational Foundation's board was being reviewed and a foolproof mechanism of students' monitoring would also be devised in the Punjab Educational Foundation.

Usman Buzdar said the Insaf Imdad Programme would be got rechecked by providing lists to the elected representatives in Punjab and informed that around 30 million needy people would be benefited through this programme.

On this occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told that around 1.8 billion rupees had been spent on corona control and added that most of patients admitted in the field hospital at Expo Centre had gone back to their homes after recovery. The death rate in Punjab was less than other provinces, she added.

Schools education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that investigations of more than two lac and 90 thousand bogus students were in progress in the Punjab Education Foundation.

Senior Vice President Arshad Daad, Deputy Secretary General Umer Farooq, Provincial Secretary forGood Governance Ijaz Minhas, head of CM's complaint cell Zubair Niazi and others were alsopresent.