UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Cannot Bear Burden Of Imran Khan's Wrong Policies: Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 11:42 PM

PTI leaders cannot bear burden of Imran Khan's wrong policies: Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), cannot bear the burden of Imran Khan's wrong policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), cannot bear the burden of Imran Khan's wrong policies.

The PTI was found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel. It was a dangerous and pre-planned movement launched by PTI leaders, workers and supporters against the national institutions, he said.

Commenting on the political role of Imran's party, he said PTI had miserably failed to formulate a vibrant policy for this country during the period of last four years.

The minister said that weak policies made by the PTI regime had damaged the country's economy.

He said Imran Khan had blamed Americans for hatching a conspiracy against the PTI regime but later, the PTI leaders were found regretting their mistakes.

He said that action would be taken against PTI workers and leaders who were found involved in attacking national institutions on May 9.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf May TV

Recent Stories

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

50 seconds ago
 Nation proud over patriotism of its valiant martyr ..

Nation proud over patriotism of its valiant martyrs: President Dr Arif Alvi

51 seconds ago
 Section 144 imposed in limits of examination cente ..

Section 144 imposed in limits of examination centers

53 seconds ago
 US Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Norw ..

US Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Norway to Participate in Drills - ..

3 minutes ago
 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' to be observed ..

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' to be observed on May 25

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.