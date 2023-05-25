(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), cannot bear the burden of Imran Khan's wrong policies.

The PTI was found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel. It was a dangerous and pre-planned movement launched by PTI leaders, workers and supporters against the national institutions, he said.

Commenting on the political role of Imran's party, he said PTI had miserably failed to formulate a vibrant policy for this country during the period of last four years.

The minister said that weak policies made by the PTI regime had damaged the country's economy.

He said Imran Khan had blamed Americans for hatching a conspiracy against the PTI regime but later, the PTI leaders were found regretting their mistakes.

He said that action would be taken against PTI workers and leaders who were found involved in attacking national institutions on May 9.