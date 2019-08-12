UrduPoint.com
PTI Leaders Celebrate Eid With Party Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid celeberated Eid ul Azha with party workers and people of their Constituencies.

Ijaz Chaudhary offered Eid and mixed with the public and exchanged greetings.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader stressed the need to share the happiness of great festival with the poor people. He also paid tribute to the Kashmiri people for their peaceful struggle against Indian aggression and brutalities.

He also listened to the people about their problems.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid offered Eid in Iqbal Town. He also visited various areas of the provincial capital and met the common people and party workers.

The minister also inspected arrangements for cleanliness by the district administration and the Lahore Waste Management Company. He instructed the officials to ensure timely disposal of offals and remains of the sacrificial animanls from all parts of the city.

