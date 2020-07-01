PTI leaders, coalition partners united under PM leadership: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term and all the party leaders were united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI led government had no threat as all the coalition partners were supporting it unanimously. It was mandatory for any government to complete its constitutional tenure, he added.

The governor said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had completed their terms and added in the general elections 2018, the people had voted the PTI to serve their utmost interests.

He said the difference of opinion was beauty of the democracy, adding all the PTI leaders were openly expressing their views on different issues.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said the PTI government was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption and the accountability process would continue across the board against all the corrupts and plunderers.

He lauded the sugar inquiry commission's report and asked to take action against the responsible to avoid such incidents in future.

Regarding Indian atrocities and genocide against innocent Kashmiris, he said he had written letters to the international organizations to put pressure on India to stop gruesome human rights violations and they had also taken notice of such bloodbath as well.