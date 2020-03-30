PTI leaders condemn baton-charge at residents for ration

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Faheem Khan and MPA Raja Azhar have strongly condemned the Police baton-charge, at residents of Korangi came for ration, outside the office of Deputy Commisioner (DC) Korangi here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Faheem Khan and MPA Raja Azhar have strongly condemned the Police baton-charge, at residents of Korangi came for ration, outside the office of Deputy Commisioner (DC) Korangi here.

They expressed their disappointment over the police torture, said a press release on Monday.

Speaking on the incident, they said that the residents had been present outside of the office of DC for ration for four days.

They said that because of the starvation now the people were taking to roads.They demanded the Sindh government to review the imposition of the lock down in the province and lift it for a few days.

The PTI leaders alleged that ineffective policy of the government could take lives of the people.

They asked the government to not make announcements of providing ration to the people if they could not do so.