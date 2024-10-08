Open Menu

PTI Leader’s Credibility Moving Down: Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader’s credibility is

moving down day by day. Ali Amin Gandapur is playing double game with workers of PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The party leadership has taken U-turn after the recent protest demonstration and public rally organized by PTI in the Federal capital, he noted.

In reply to a question, he said the CM KPK and other leadership of PTI were found absent from the APS conference held in Islamabad to express solidarity with Palestinian.

Commenting on PTI's rally, he said, a few workers of PTI could reach D-chowk but no leader of Imran's party was found leading the rally from Multan to Lahore and Islamabad.

