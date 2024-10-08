PTI Leader’s Credibility Moving Down: Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader’s credibility is
moving down day by day. Ali Amin Gandapur is playing double game with workers of PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The party leadership has taken U-turn after the recent protest demonstration and public rally organized by PTI in the Federal capital, he noted.
In reply to a question, he said the CM KPK and other leadership of PTI were found absent from the APS conference held in Islamabad to express solidarity with Palestinian.
Commenting on PTI's rally, he said, a few workers of PTI could reach D-chowk but no leader of Imran's party was found leading the rally from Multan to Lahore and Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allow to act above Law: Aqeel2 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz visits Faisalabad, assures rape victim of immediate justice12 minutes ago
-
Two flyovers to be constructed in SITE area in PPP mode: Dharejo21 minutes ago
-
JI observed Palestine Solidarity day21 minutes ago
-
Kaira urges CM KPK to avoid spreading hate speech, chaos21 minutes ago
-
National inner beauty Day observed21 minutes ago
-
Gilani for equipping future generations with resources, education22 minutes ago
-
Police foil major drug smuggling attempt in Kohat22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, mining delegation discuss sectoral challenges22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide28 minutes ago
-
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana28 minutes ago
-
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor Karachi33 minutes ago