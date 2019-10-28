 PTI leaders criticize PEMRA for new ban on TV anchors

(@fidahassanain)

The senior leaders of the ruling party term PEMRA's order illogical.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 28th, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's leaders came down hard upon Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for issuing a new order regarding ban on tv anchors from giving their personal opinions and taking part in others' talk shows.

The senior leaders of the ruling party termed the PEMRA's order illogical and questioned the approach of the authority as media watchdog.

Using their twitter accounts, PTI's leader and former Finance Minister Asad Umar said that Umar sarcastically Pemra's decision was amazing that anchors cannot go on any other talk show and express their opinion. He Pemra instead of suppressing individual's rights to express thier opinion should focus on control of fake news.

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari also criticized the PEMRA's order saying that who was an expert and whether one needed a degree to take part in a talk show.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that the Pemra order was illogical, unnecessary and ncalled for.

It may be mentioned here that Pemra in its directives to TV channels directed the anchors to stay limited to the role of "moderators" and should not given their personal opinions on any subject. It also directed them not to take part as guest in any other talk show.

The media houses, according to the new order, were directed to chose thier guests carefully for thier talk shows.