PTI leaders demand governors’ rule in Sindh

Firdous Shamim Naqvi says Sindh government has failed to deliver as not even a single drop of clean water has been added in the city.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) Leaders of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) demanded the central government for Governor’s rule in Sindh, saying that the provincial government failed to look after the affairs of the province.

PTI leaders also lauded the Supreme Court for passing an order to reopen markets and shopping malls across the country.

“The Supreme Court’s decision has proven Sindh government as wrong,” said Firdous Shamim Naqvi, a PTI leader. He said the provincial government was declaring victims of even gun wounds as Coronavirus deaths.

He said criticized the Sindh government, saying that it did not even respond as how it was spending the public money and that what steps it took to revive the economy in the province.

Firdous Naqvi said that PPP government failed to do development work as a single drop of pure and clean water was not added in the city since 2007.

He said he would reveal “achievements” of Sindh government tomorrow (Tuesday) during session of the provincial assembly.

National Command and Conrol Centre said Sindh was the worst hit province from coronavirus with over 17,000 confirmed cases and near 280 deaths from the novel coronavirus.