ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz along with his like-minded on Saturday announced parting ways from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and denounced incidents of 9th May.

In a jam-packed press conference, Raja Khurram Nawas announced to quit politics and demanded fair investigations of the incidents and punishment in accordance with the law of land to those who were involved in attacks.

Raja Khurram Nawaz presented a tribute to martyrs of the Pakistan Army and said that Pak Army's sacrifices for the country are unmatchable.

He vowed to continue to serve the people of his constituency but not from the platform of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In another press conference former provincial interior minister from Punjab and PTI's stalwart Hashim Dogar, former provincial minister for sports, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, former MPA Mamoon Tarar, Ikhlaq Ahmad along with colleagues also announced to part ways with Imran Khan and his party and announced to resign from all positions in the party.

He said, "Pak Army is our red line"