PTI Leaders Distribute Ration Among Needy People

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:53 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in collaboration with Sylani Welfare Trust distributed ration among the needy people in their constituencies here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in collaboration with Sylani Welfare Trust distributed ration among the needy people in their Constituencies here on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here the PTI leaders Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Amir Liaquat and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Sindh Jamal Siddiqi in view of the lockdown in the Sindh province gave away ration to the people in their areas.

The ration is being distributed among the needy people in different areas of the city with the help of Sylani Welfare Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amir Liaquat said, "Being a nation we are one in this situation".

He said that they were trying to provide the needy people with ration.

Jamal Siddiqi, on the occasion, appealed to the philanthropists to come forwardto help the needy people. Adding that the ration would be provided to every needy person with the help of Sylani Welfare Trust.

