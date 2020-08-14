PTI leaders donated blood to mark Independence Day

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Samiullah Chaudhry and other leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur donated blood for Thalassemia patients on Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Samiullah Chaudhry and other leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur donated blood for Thalassemia patients on Independence Day.

On the occasion, Smiullah Chaudhry said the Independence day reminded us of the priceless sacrifices of our ancestors in making of this homeland.

He said that this donation of blood is a gift to the young patients of Thalassemia. He said Pakistan is our motherland and they would not hesitate in sacrificing our lives for the country.