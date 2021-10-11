UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders, Dy Speaker Call On CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

PTI leaders, dy speaker call on CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher and Secondary education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here on Monday.

They discussed the current political situation of the province during the meeting held at CM Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi also called on the chief minister.

The overall situation in the province, including parliamentary affairs, was discussed on the occasion.

