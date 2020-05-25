PTI leaders exchange Eid greetings

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday exchanged Eid-ul-fitr greetings with the PTI leaders Abdul Razzaq Bajwa and Dr. Khan Wali here.

PTI leaders Abdul Razzaq Bajwa and Dr. Khan Wali met with Haleem Adil Shaikh at his residence here to greet him on the occasion of holy festival Eid-ul-Fitr, said a spokesperson to the PTI Karachi.

They also exchanged views on various important issues as well as matters of mutual interests.