UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leaders Exchange Eid Greetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

PTI leaders exchange Eid greetings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday exchanged Eid-ul-fitr greetings with the PTI leaders Abdul Razzaq Bajwa and Dr. Khan Wali here.

PTI leaders Abdul Razzaq Bajwa and Dr. Khan Wali met with Haleem Adil Shaikh at his residence here to greet him on the occasion of holy festival Eid-ul-Fitr, said a spokesperson to the PTI Karachi.

They also exchanged views on various important issues as well as matters of mutual interests.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Abdul Razzaq

Recent Stories

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

11 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.