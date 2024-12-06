PTI Leaders Exploiting Pashtuns For Political Gains: Azma Bokhari
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Bushra Bibi cannot appear in court because she will have to answer for diamonds.
She said PTI members are political vultures trying to play the Pashtun card. She made these remarks during a press conference at the DGPR. She said that those who are playing the religion card, the default card, the cipher card, and the Pashtun card, should forgive Pakistan. Azma further criticised the PTI, calling it a party of turmoil that is always engaged in whining. "In yesterday's by-elections, everyone saw their popularity plummeting. Even when they were in power, they couldn't win by-elections," she said.
Last time, the PML-N won the Sheikhupura seat by 12,500 votes, and this time, we won it by over 22,000 votes," she added. She emphasised that every time the PTI called for unrest in Punjab, the people of Punjab rejected them. "The public of Punjab is prioritizing PML-N’s mega projects," she said. The minister highlighted the initiatives of the Punjab government, including scholarships provided by the chief minister to students whose parents cannot afford the tuition fees.
Azma also mentioned that the Federal government would save 1.5 billion rupees through the solar programme. "The CM Punjab will inaugurate solar tube wells upon returning from China, she added.
On the other hand, she criticized the "Fitna group" that called for civil disobedience and encouraged overseas Pakistanis to stop sending money to Pakistan. Furthermore, she defended the Punjab government's initiatives, saying that they did not give children sticks with nails, but instead, they were providing scholarships based on merit. She also mentioned that 130 billion rupees would be spent on children's education. The "Suthra Punjab" projects was progressing, and one lakh jobs had been created in Punjab's tehsils. The CM Punjab had also given relief of thirty-six billion rupees to the people of Punjab," she said and added that seventy-three lakh consumers benefited from a reduction of 14 rupees per unit.
Additionally, solar systems would be provided free of charge to those using up to 200 units of electricity, before the upcoming summer. She remarked that Faisal Vawda should contest the general elections, and he would learn the reality. She also criticized the opposition for falsely claiming that many of their people had died, yet no one had seen them performing funeral rites. "I ask what political stability will be achieved by releasing Yasmin Rashid?. Imran Khan will continue making demands, and we will listen and dismiss them," she concluded.
