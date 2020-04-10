KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Chief Minister (CM)'s brother-in-law Syed Medhi Shah who died of the Coronavirus last night.

In their separate condolence messages, the PTI leaders Haleem Adil Shaikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurrum Sherzaman, Bilal Ghafar, Raja Azhar, Shahzad Qureshi and others offered their condolence to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

They said that the deceased fought against the Coronavirus till his last breath.

They said that their heart went out to the family members of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almight to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.