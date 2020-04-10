UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leaders Express Grief Over Death Of Sindh CM's Brother-in-law

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

PTI leaders express grief over death of Sindh CM's brother-in-law

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Chief Minister (CM)'s brother-in-law Syed Medhi Shah who died of the Coronavirus last night.

In their separate condolence messages, the PTI leaders Haleem Adil Shaikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurrum Sherzaman, Bilal Ghafar, Raja Azhar, Shahzad Qureshi and others offered their condolence to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

They said that the deceased fought against the Coronavirus till his last breath.

They said that their heart went out to the family members of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almight to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Died Murad Ali Shah Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

30 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

56 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

59 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.