PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment

Sources say meeting will take place today at 6pm at Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) A meeting between the PTI delegation and Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been scheduled.

According to sources, the meeting will take place today at 6 PM at Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence.

The government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) have decided to consult with the PTI on a joint draft. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will share the final draft with PTI leadership, and the preparation of the draft has entered its final stage.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have backed away from the establishment of constitutional courts.

A special parliamentary committee meeting chaired by Chairman Khursheed Shah discussed the draft of the 26th constitutional amendment.

Sources said that the government coalition parties and JUI have agreed to drop the 26th constitutional amendment for the establishment of a constitutional court and to form a constitutional bench.