PTI Leaders Felicitate Christian Community On Easter

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

PTI leaders felicitate Christian community on Easter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter President Khurrum Sherzaman, MPAs Raja Azhar and Bilal Ghafar on Sunday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

They hoped that the Easter would not only bring happiness to the Christian community but also to the country, according to separate messages here.

They said that the country was currently passing through a difficult period.

They urged the community and people to be careful and said that the care was only an effective way to protect oneself from the coronavirus.

Today not only Pakistan but also the world were struggling for eradicating the coronavirus, they said.

Adding that the Christian community should offer special prayers for the extermination of the virus.

