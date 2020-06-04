PTI leaders for public more cooperation to contain spread of COVID-19

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Thursday called citizens to enhance their cooperation to stay safe as the current COVID-19 fight demands "high-level of focus." The cooperation of the general public in implementing prevention measures is important in successfully curbing the spread of COVID-19 , leaders stressed while speaking in a Radio Pakistan's current Affair Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Thursday called citizens to enhance their cooperation to stay safe as the current COVID-19 fight demands "high-level of focus." The cooperation of the general public in implementing prevention measures is important in successfully curbing the spread of COVID-19 , leaders stressed while speaking in a Radio Pakistan's current Affair Programme.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said The Pakistani government has checked all the right boxes for containing the potential threat of the outbreak. Its efforts are widely recognised around the world as a model of efficiency in tackling the COVID-19 crisis." Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that no lockdown will be re-imposed, he said, adding, the previous lockdown has already hit the poor people.

Parliamentary Secretary on Planning Kanwal Shauzab also said that the people should understand sensitivity of spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Masses should strictly follow precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona virus, she added.

Social distancing, washing of hands frequently and wearing face masks can help protect people against this pandemic. Eating healthy diet and building up immunity may help people recover fast, she urged.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid adds, the people have a big role in stemming the tide against this pandemic.

Around 30,000 cases in Punjab have so far been identified, of which seven thousand people have been fully recovered, she said, adding, 52 percent cases are asymptomatic.

Most cases are in Lahore followed by Rawalpindi and other major cities, she said.

She explained, the crisis will end. These tough times will pass. "But we don't know how long the pandemic will persist. What we need to do is to continue exercising social distancing besides the hygienic practices recommended by doctors. And most importantly," stay home.

Wearing masks can help mitigate the spread of disease by 40 percent. A proper sleep, reducing tension, and eating fruits can boost up immunity, she concluded.