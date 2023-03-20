PTI leaders get bail in judicial complex vandalizing case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday approved interim bails of PTI leaders Asad Umar, Murad Saeed and others in an FIR pertaining to vandalizing in the judicial complex.

Zulfi Bokhari, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz and Shahzad Waseem also got interim bail approved in the same case registered by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The court said that it granted interim bail for two weeks due to the coming Ramzan.

The court said that the police had also applied sections related to the robbery against the accused.

The petitioners' lawyer Dr Baber Awan said that they had filed new cases against the new FIR against his clients.

Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case. The same also accepted the bails of PTI leaders including Farukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Aamer Kiani, Abdul Qadoos, Muhammad Asim, Hammad Azhar, Ghulam Sarwar and Hassan Niazi in a terrorism FIR registered by Ramna police station.