UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Get Bail In Judicial Complex Vandalizing Case

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PTI leaders get bail in judicial complex vandalizing case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday approved interim bails of PTI leaders Asad Umar, Murad Saeed and others in an FIR pertaining to vandalizing in the judicial complex.

Zulfi Bokhari, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz and Shahzad Waseem also got interim bail approved in the same case registered by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The court said that it granted interim bail for two weeks due to the coming Ramzan.

The court said that the police had also applied sections related to the robbery against the accused.

The petitioners' lawyer Dr Baber Awan said that they had filed new cases against the new FIR against his clients.

Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case. The same also accepted the bails of PTI leaders including Farukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Aamer Kiani, Abdul Qadoos, Muhammad Asim, Hammad Azhar, Ghulam Sarwar and Hassan Niazi in a terrorism FIR registered by Ramna police station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Police Police Station Robbery Same Hassan Niazi FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

21 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine M ..

UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine Minister of Environment and Sus ..

21 minutes ago
 Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collabo ..

Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collaboration with AWS

21 minutes ago
 Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather ..

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: A ..

42 minutes ago
 Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new are ..

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.