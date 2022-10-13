PTI leaders had a record of attacking institutions: Rana Sana

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had a record of attacking national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had a record of attacking national institutions.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PTI leaders including Azam Khan Swati had targeted national institutions to defame them.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders had been facing court cases on different charges, but they had taken bails to avoid punishment.

Replying to a question about PTI's long march, he said the law enforcement departments would arrest its leaders if they created law and order situation during their so-called protest.

No one would be allowed to create chaos, he warned.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI leadership while in government had instituted false and fabricated cases the PML-N leaders.