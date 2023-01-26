UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Initiated Trend Of Hate Politics: PML(N)

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 06:33 PM

PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML(N)

District president and general secretary of PML- N Bilal Butt and Athar Mumtaz said PTI's leaders set the trend of hatred and should be arrested to "stop them from continuing with their hateful agenda"

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :District president and general secretary of PML- N Bilal Butt and Athar Mumtaz said PTI's leaders set the trend of hatred and should be arrested to "stop them from continuing with their hateful agenda".

Addressing the presser, here on Thursday, both of them collectively said that "Imran was convicted of receiving prohibited funding".

They said they (PMLN) didn't raise hue and cry when faced with vindictive action during PTI's governmentBilal Butt condemned Fawad Chaudhary for 'maligning credibility of institutions' by expressing dismay that Imran Khan didn't give the latter a shut-up call anytime in past.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hue Fawad Chaudhry From

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Mo ..

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Monument Bank

23 minutes ago
 Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball ..

Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

20 minutes ago
 Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities ..

Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities essential for educational pro ..

20 minutes ago
 Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for ..

Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for Separate NATO Accession Bid

20 minutes ago
 German Defense Chief Says Ukraine May Get Leopard ..

German Defense Chief Says Ukraine May Get Leopard 2 Tanks By End of March

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.