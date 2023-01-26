PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML(N)

District president and general secretary of PML- N Bilal Butt and Athar Mumtaz said PTI's leaders set the trend of hatred and should be arrested to "stop them from continuing with their hateful agenda"

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :District president and general secretary of PML- N Bilal Butt and Athar Mumtaz said PTI's leaders set the trend of hatred and should be arrested to "stop them from continuing with their hateful agenda".

Addressing the presser, here on Thursday, both of them collectively said that "Imran was convicted of receiving prohibited funding".

They said they (PMLN) didn't raise hue and cry when faced with vindictive action during PTI's governmentBilal Butt condemned Fawad Chaudhary for 'maligning credibility of institutions' by expressing dismay that Imran Khan didn't give the latter a shut-up call anytime in past.