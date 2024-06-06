PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case

The Anti-terrorism Court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the vandalism case till July 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Anti-terrorism Court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the vandalism case till July 5.

Duty Judge Abual Hasnat Qulqernain heard the vandalism case against PTI leaders on Thursday due to the absence of Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, filed a plea in the court seeking exemption from presence.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail of PTI leaders and adjourned the hearing until July 5.