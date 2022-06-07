PTI leaders made billions through corruption: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- N leader Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday said ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made billion of rupees through corruption instead of solving people's problems during their tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI benefited those who were close to their leaders and also put aside country's development.

He said PTI mislead the nation by presenting wrong statistics on economy and its government violated agreement signed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) which ruined the economy.

Abid Sher Ali said during PTI's tenure corruption was on its peak as sugar, wheat and other scandal surfaced and relevant ministers were making money at that time.

He said due to PTI's poor policies country was facing worst load-shedding across the country as it did not take timely decisions for purchasing of oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to run power plants.