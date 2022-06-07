UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Made Billions Through Corruption: Abid Sher

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 09:50 PM

PTI leaders made billions through corruption: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- N leader Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday said ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made billion of rupees through corruption instead of solving people's problems during their tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI benefited those who were close to their leaders and also put aside country's development.

He said PTI mislead the nation by presenting wrong statistics on economy and its government violated agreement signed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) which ruined the economy.

Abid Sher Ali said during PTI's tenure corruption was on its peak as sugar, wheat and other scandal surfaced and relevant ministers were making money at that time.

He said due to PTI's poor policies country was facing worst load-shedding across the country as it did not take timely decisions for purchasing of oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to run power plants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Poor Abid Sher Ali Oil Money Gas Muslim Government Agreement Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

5 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

5 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

5 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

5 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

7 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.