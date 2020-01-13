UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leaders Meet MQM-P’s Disgruntled Leaders, Assure Them To Address Their Concerns

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:09 PM

PTI leaders meet MQM-P’s disgruntled leaders, assure them to address their concerns

The sources say that PML-Q is also demanding funds for the constituencies it has in Punjab and its meetings with PTI leadership are due in this week.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) After Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) excused itself from the Karachi Bahali Committee, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader met the MQM leaders and persuaded them to join the meeting here on Monday.

The meeting of Karachi Bahali Committee was due at Governor House today as Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Faisal Sabzwari and Kanwar Naveed Jamil were expected to attend the meeting.

. According to the sources, PTI delegation led by Asad Umar and comprising MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman visited the head office of MQM in Bahadurabad. They assured the MQM’s leaders that their concerns would be addressed on priority basis.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Faisal Sabzwari and Kanwar Naveed Jamil were expected to attend the meeting.

The sources said that the PTI government had started efforts to secure the coalition government by sorting out the reservations of the allied parties.

On other hand, PML-Q—the key allied of the ruling PTI—also demanded funds for their Constituencies. The sources said that senior members of the ruling PTI government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam’s (PML-Q) leadership decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government.

They said the PML-Q had another meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar this week to hold consultation on provincial affairs.

The PML-Q had raised several issues relating to the public interest in the meeting with the government committee that had assured of a positive response in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Asad Umar Governor Punjab Faisal Sabzwari Muslim From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PTI leaders meet MQM-P’s disgruntled leaders, as ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia, UAE sign $23 bn investment deals: offic ..

8 minutes ago

Talent hunt program at Mohammad Ali Jinnah Univers ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for S ..

5 minutes ago

One Dead in Bulgaria's Residential House Blast, Nu ..

5 minutes ago

Secretary Information visits PBC Headquarters

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.