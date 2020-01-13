PTI leaders meet MQM-P’s disgruntled leaders, assure them to address their concerns

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that PML-Q is also demanding funds for the constituencies it has in Punjab and its meetings with PTI leadership are due in this week.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) After Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) excused itself from the Karachi Bahali Committee, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader met the MQM leaders and persuaded them to join the meeting here on Monday.

The meeting of Karachi Bahali Committee was due at Governor House today as Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Faisal Sabzwari and Kanwar Naveed Jamil were expected to attend the meeting.

. According to the sources, PTI delegation led by Asad Umar and comprising MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman visited the head office of MQM in Bahadurabad. They assured the MQM’s leaders that their concerns would be addressed on priority basis.

The sources said that the PTI government had started efforts to secure the coalition government by sorting out the reservations of the allied parties.

On other hand, PML-Q—the key allied of the ruling PTI—also demanded funds for their Constituencies. The sources said that senior members of the ruling PTI government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam’s (PML-Q) leadership decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government.

They said the PML-Q had another meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar this week to hold consultation on provincial affairs.

The PML-Q had raised several issues relating to the public interest in the meeting with the government committee that had assured of a positive response in the next meeting.