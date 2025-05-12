PTI leaders named in October protest case, charges likely in next hearing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Monday named several top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Barrister Gohar Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif, and Omar Ayub, as accused in a case linked to the October 4 protest.

The judicial magistrate's court of Islamabad will resume proceedings on July 17, when the formal framing of charges is expected.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi presided over the hearing, which concerns a case registered at Koral Police Station.

The investigation relates to a political protest led by PTI that allegedly disrupted public order.

During the hearing, 29 PTI workers appeared in court. Four other accused individuals submitted exemption requests for their absence. The prosecution submitted the case challan (charge sheet) to the court, which officially Names the four senior PTI leaders as accused.

The court accepted the prosecution’s submission and set the next hearing for July 17. At the upcoming hearing, the

court may formally charge the accused.