PTI Leaders Not To Utter Remarks Over Opponent's Illness: Ali Muhammad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

PTI leaders not to utter remarks over opponent's illness: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership never encouraged its politicians to utter remarks over any opponent's illness.

''No one is above the law,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

If National Accountability Beureau (NAB) requests the government to bring back Nawaz Sharif, the incumbent government would make arrangements for his repatriation, he said.

Replying to a question he said changes in 18th amendment could be brought with the suggestions of members of cabinet to serve the masses but yet it was not discussed.

Constitution could be amended for the betterment and welfare of the nation, he stated.

