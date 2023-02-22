UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Present Themselves To Police On First Day Of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:39 PM

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

The latest reports say that Senator Azam Swati and Muhammad Madni are also among the leaders who have surrendered themselves before the police.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Azam Swati and Muhammad Madni presented themselves to the police.

The latest reports suggested that a police van carried the leaders of the PTI from outside the Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO)—the point where they reached to hand themselves to the police.

It is the first development of Jail Bharo Tehreek which started earlier today.

Few minutes before his arrest, Shah Mahmood Qureshi roared at the Chairing Cross and invited Lahore CCPO to come and arrest him.

“Come and Arrest me,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing the charged crowd.

