PTI leaders prioritized Zaman Park over flood victims, causes grievances among KP people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The people and politicians of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have deplored the apathy of PTI provincial leadership towards miseries of flood victims and prioritizing Zaman Park apparently to protect Imran Khan.

Criticizing the PTI's central and provincial leadership, the civil society and politicians said the hastily dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies have added to the woes and worries of hundreds of thousands of flood victims as the former PTI government despite ten years rule have completely failed to provide any significant relief to them besides addressing their problems.

Ikhtair Wali, PMLN spokesman told APP on Monday that instead of paying attention to flood victims in their districts, the PTI leadership of KP was concentrating more on Zaman Park to protect Imran Khan as they have no agenda and vision for the general elections.

He said PTI leadership has even overlooked flood victims' of flood-hit Swat, Charssada, Nowshera and DI Khan districts from where PTI had achieved maximum number of seats of the National and Provincial Assemblies in last general elections.

"Few days ago, the entire nation have seen that how PTI leadership and workers at Zaman Park have violated the country's laws and obstructed police from officials' duties to serve the court orders on Imran Khan," he said, adding Imran Khan was continuously evading courts in Tosha Khana and other cases, exposing his tall pro-judiciary claims.

Ikhtair Wali claimed that PTI has employed the politics of clash, blame games and accusations after Imran Khan's ouster from power through a successful no-confidence motion under a laid down constitutional and legal procedure.

He said Imran Khan after the ouster, has accused the opposition and state institutions of an uncalled for foreign conspiracy behind over throwing his government in a bid to save his dropping popularity, adding Imran Khan has later negated his own foreign conspiracy's narrative in tv programs and public gatherings, thus exposing his immature and negative politics.

He said the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were fed up with the ill policies of PTI as the party has failed to address people's problems in its long ten years rule. He said the Imran Khan government had plunged the country into economic quagmire and had its government continued for a few more weeks, Pakistan could have been plunged into bankruptcy and default today.

Ikhtair Wali said the present government was left with no option but to restore the agreement signed by the Imran Khan government with the IMF on very tough conditions. He said the high price-hike and inflation today the nation was facing, was due to the wrong policies of Imran Khan's government, adding the PTI government, despite repeatedly changing his finance ministers, had failed to bring economic stability to the country.

He said the Nawaz Sharif government has successfully completed the IMF agreement in its last tenure and PMLN after coming into power would again complete it. Despite PMLN majority in Punjab assembly in 2018 elections, he said his party was not allowed to form government in Punjab due to horse-trading by the PTI. Ikhtair Wali said that the wrong policies of Imran Khan had put the country under a huge loan burden.

The PMLN spokesman said the people of KP were fed up with poor policies of Imran Khan's government, and that PTI would face people's wrath in upcoming general elections for ignoring millions of flood victims, high prices hike and hollow slogans politicking.

He said the billion trees project was taken over by the NAB and BRT was constructed at four times higher cost compared to metros of Islamabad and Multan, thus huge taxpayers money was wasted.

Ikhtiyar Wali said that PMLN had joined the coalition government not for the sake of politics but to save the country, adding the Nawaz Sharif Government has constructed a network of motorways and made the country's defense impregnable.

He said the Nawaz Sharif government has restored peace in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Swat, ex Fata and Karachi and abolished load-shedding. He said people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab have pinned high expectations from PMLN as it was the only party that can deliver for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said huge amounts could be saved if elections in KP, Punjab and other provinces besides centres were held at the same time. ANP leader, Wajid Ali Khan also accused the PTI's provincial leadership for concentrating more on Zaman Park to protect Imran Khan rather on resolution of people's problems of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

"I questioned how PTI would face people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa in elections where the latter left millions of flood victims alone and deprived masses from development funds after prematurely dissolving the provincial assembly of KP despite enjoying two third majority here." He said Imran Khan had launched the uncalled for Jails Bharo Tahrik in a bid to please their dissident workers after they were annoyed over dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies. Tribal elders of merged areas have also opposed early general elections in Khyber Pakthunkhw and Punjab provinces and demanded elections in these provinces after completion of census 2023. The ANP leader underscored the need for unity for elections to put the country on the road to economic and political stability.