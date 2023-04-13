PTI leaders pursuing anti-Constitution agenda: Uzma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Zahid Bukhari on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders had no right to lecture others on the supremacy of the Constitution as they were continuously pursuing an anti-Constitution agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, she said, "Since his ouster from government in April 2022, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been persistently attacking national institutions, besides inciting people on violence and disturbance in the country.

" The dissolution of the Punjab and Khyberr Pakhtukhwa assemblies was the clear manifestation that he was following the agenda of foreign forces to destabilize the country, she added.

Uzma Bukhari said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an independent body, but Imran Khan-led PTI was humiliating the institution.

"The PTI leadership believe in self-centered justice and media attention, they respect those judges and media outlets who give them favours," she added.