(@fidahassanain)

The PTI leaders have asked the PML-N Vice-President as to why the wedding is not be held in Lahore—a city which she claimed has roots there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) PTI leaders have reacted to the statement of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz regarding her son Junaid Safdar's wedding in London.

The PTI leaders have asked Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders as to why the wedding was not being arranged in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said: "It is your habit to misrepresent [facts] which you have continued even at your son's wedding," he said, asking the PML-N leader to tell people "the truth" about her properties, ".

He also said, "This is not all. Maryam submitted fake documents typed in the Calibri font in court because of which she was punished and now she cannot go to London, ".

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar said Maryam could not travel abroad as there was a "real risk" that she would not return just like her father, Nawaz Sharif, brothers, cousin and a uncle. He said that they all were POs who had evaded law.

He wrote, "Not sure what you’re trying to say, as reality is you’re a CONVICT who is on bail, and your appeal currently is being heard in IHC. You cannot proceed abroad as there is a real risk you will not return as your father, two brothers, cousin, and uncle are all POs who have evaded law!,"

He also said, "Btw it’s not that Junaid’s grandfather was Lord Sharif of Walthamstow! Shouldn’t you be having the wedding here where you claim to have roots, Gawalmandi offers best food in Lahore, you n all ‘others’ can participate n afterwards present yourselves before law,".

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said apparently a lavish wedding in a foreign land was more important than the mother of the groom in presence.

"Ostensibly, getting married in a posh London venue is far more important for the family than for the mother of the groom to be at the wedding!! Why not simply get married in Lahore?" asked Zartaj Gul Wazir.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also took to Twitter and said that the PML-N leaders were exposed now, as their houses, treatment, money, and businesses were in foreign lands.

The wedding of Maryam's son, Junaid Safdar, has been fixed with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif — which will take place in London. The nikkah ceremony will take place on August 22.

The event is being held at The Lanesborough, a five-star hotel in London’s Hyde Park Corner. But Maryam Nawaz strongly criticized the PTI government, saying that she would not be able to attend wedding of her son Junaid Safdar. She and her husband Captain retired Safdar would not request the present government for permission to travel abroad.