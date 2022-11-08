UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Reject FIR Registered Against Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2022 | 11:01 AM

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Fawad Chaudhary, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema say that FIR without three names given by PTI Chairman Imran Khan is useless piece of paper.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesdsy announced to challenge the First Information Report (FIR) of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan by the Wazirabad police before the court.

PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhary and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema rejected the FIR, terming it a useless paper.

The FIR is about the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others during the long march near Allaho Chowk, Wazirabad.

Fawad Chaudhary said that FIR without the Names of the three people is useless, pointing out that the FIR is just a useless piece of paper to PTI.

Musarrat Cheema was of the view that they reject the FIR of the attack on the PTI chief. An FIR without naming the prime suspects was a waste of time, she added.

Mrs Cheema said that an FIR without the people named by the PTI Chief would lead to complicating the case.

She also stated that such a ‘cover-up’ is unacceptable to Imran Khan and the whole nation, adding that it was a matter of Pakistan’s most popular leader’s life, not a joke.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The FIR was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

There are charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others in the FIR at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated as an accused in the FIR.

